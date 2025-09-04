Mavericks lose promising forward to Grizzlies, here’s why it's not a surprise
The Dallas Mavericks are returning the majority of their roster from last season. The franchise did make a couple of new additions after selecting Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and signing veteran guard D'Angelo Russell in free agency.
Dallas wasn't able to bring everyone back and late last month, the team waived former first-round pick, Olivier-Maxence Prosper. The move was primarily made so the Mavericks could re-sign Dante Exum, who should see some ball-handling opportunities while Kyrie Irving recovers from his torn ACL.
Less than a week later, Prosper has already found a new opportunity in the NBA.
Memphis Grizzlies Sign Ex-Mavericks Forward
On Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies signed Prosper to a two-way contract, per ESPN's Shams Charania. He reportedly had multiple offers before pulling the trigger on joining Memphis.
Prosper is coming off a season-ending wrist injury after undergoing surgery in March. He spent the majority of his tenure with the Mavericks bouncing between the main club and the G-League.
Originally selected by the Sacramento Kings in the 1st round of the 2023 NBA Draft, Prosper was traded to Dallas alongside Richaun Holmes for cash considerations.
As a rookie, Prosper appeared in 40 games and made one start. He averaged 3.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 8.4 minutes per game. Prosper's lone start came in the regular season finale against the Detroit Pistons, where he posted 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals in 29 minutes. Prosper was on the roster as the Mavericks advanced to the 2024 NBA Finals.
This past season, he saw action in 53 games, including four starts. Prosper averaged 3.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 11.2 minutes per game.
On January 27, 2025, Prosper put up a career-high 20 points, 5 rebounds, and an assist in 24 minutes as Dallas defeated the Washington Wizards, 130-108.
Prosper is still only 23-years-old and has potential if he continues to develop.
