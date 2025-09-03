Dallas Basketball

Cooper Flagg will be Mavericks' best player very soon, if he isn't already

The Dallas Mavericks are building around Cooper Flagg for the foreseeable future.

Jeremy Brener

Cooper Flagg before the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Cooper Flagg before the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg is going into his rookie season as a complementary piece to Anthony Davis, but that shouldn't be the case for long.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes thinks Flagg will be better than Davis in about three years' time.

"Anthony Davis (32) and a healthy Kyrie Irving (33) are both better players than Flagg today, but those two will suffer serious age-related decline in three years. Flagg, about to begin his rookie season as an 18-year-old, won't even have sniffed his early prime by then," Hughes wrote.

"It's risky to pick a player whose jack-of-all-trades scouting report implies he's not alpha material, but who's to say Flagg won't prove his billing wrong? Anyone who projects as a superstar on defense and is known for his unsurpassed competitiveness is a good bet to beat expectations.

"Flagg's floor is extremely high, but everyone is underselling his ceiling. In three years' time, he will have proved himself capable of handling top-option duties."

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg passes the ball against San Antonio Spurs center Nathan Mensah
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg passes the ball against San Antonio Spurs center Nathan Mensah. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Flagg should be Mavs' best player

Flagg is going into the season with a chance to learn the NBA lifestyle alongside three future Hall-of-Famers in Davis, Irving and Klay Thompson. This is unprecedented for a No. 1 overall pick, because teams like the Mavs don't usually end up selecting that high in the draft.

This should help Flagg's trajectory tremendously as he learns the game inside and out. He will be able to soak up knowledge from all three on top of having a former All-Star in Jason Kidd as his head coach.

Flagg already profiles as one of the best players in the league as a rookie. With the development he will be able to get in Dallas, he could bloom into one of the NBA's superstars in three years. Oh, and he'll only be 21 years old at that time.

Things could become very scary for Flagg and the Mavs down the line.

READ MORE: Jason Kidd gives Mavericks fans insight into what turned 2011 NBA Finals around

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News