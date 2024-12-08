Luka Doncic Goes Viral For No-Look Assist To Kyrie Irving Against Raptors
The Dallas Mavericks picked up their seventh straight win on Saturday, beating the Toronto Raptors 125-118 north of the border. Midway through the first quarter of the game, Dallas' two superstars found each other for an absurd play.
Luka Doncic had the ball in the paint, did a spin move, then tossed the ball over his head to a wide-open Kyrie Irving, who knocked in the three-pointer. These were just three of Irving's 16 points in the first quarter.
Luka Doncic had a triple-double for the second straight game, finishing with 30 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists, passing Wilt Chamberlain and James Harden for the seventh-most triple-doubles in NBA history.
Irving finished with 29 points after his hot first quarter, but he was an efficient 9/14 from the floor, including 6/9 from three-point range. He continues to be the perfect co-star to Doncic.
Dallas has now risen to a tie for second in the Western Conference standings after being 12th a few weeks ago. Their schedule starts to get tougher from here, as they'll play the OKC Thunder on Tuesday as part of the NBA Cup before facing either the Warriors or Rockets on Friday. After the NBA Cup, they'll have games against the Clippers, Suns, and Timberwolves, among others, to close out the month.
