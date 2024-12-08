Dallas Basketball

Luka Doncic Goes Viral For No-Look Assist To Kyrie Irving Against Raptors

Luka Doncic hit Toronto with one of his patented no-look dimes

Austin Veazey

Dec 7, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks picked up their seventh straight win on Saturday, beating the Toronto Raptors 125-118 north of the border. Midway through the first quarter of the game, Dallas' two superstars found each other for an absurd play.

Luka Doncic had the ball in the paint, did a spin move, then tossed the ball over his head to a wide-open Kyrie Irving, who knocked in the three-pointer. These were just three of Irving's 16 points in the first quarter.

Luka Doncic had a triple-double for the second straight game, finishing with 30 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists, passing Wilt Chamberlain and James Harden for the seventh-most triple-doubles in NBA history.

Irving finished with 29 points after his hot first quarter, but he was an efficient 9/14 from the floor, including 6/9 from three-point range. He continues to be the perfect co-star to Doncic.

Dallas has now risen to a tie for second in the Western Conference standings after being 12th a few weeks ago. Their schedule starts to get tougher from here, as they'll play the OKC Thunder on Tuesday as part of the NBA Cup before facing either the Warriors or Rockets on Friday. After the NBA Cup, they'll have games against the Clippers, Suns, and Timberwolves, among others, to close out the month.

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

