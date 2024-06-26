NBA Draft Experts Lay Out Strategy for Mavericks Using 58th Pick
The Dallas Mavericks enter the 2024 NBA Draft as the most limited team in terms of initial positioning, with the final pick of 58 overall and no first-round selection.
During a media conference call involving ESPN draft expert Jeremy Woo and front office insider Bobby Marks, there was some insight into what to expect from the Mavericks with the 58th pick.
Among the various obstacles the Mavericks face holding the final pick in the order is the reality that many prospects still available would prefer to go undrafted rather than get picked and be angled into signing a two-way contract to a team they didn't select
"I think the toughest thing about 58 is that you get to the point that late in the Draft, there are players who would prefer to go undrafted and be able to pick their own destination," Woo said.
Woo added that it might even be more advantageous for the Mavericks to prioritize adding a player in undrafted free agency than it would be to select them with the 58th pick. Instead, a better approach could be to select a draft and stash talent.
"Even the Mavericks, say, it might even advantage them," Woo explained. "They might want to sign someone to a contract they want without that pick. So, I think you look at maybe stashing, taking somebody who will take a stash. That pick becomes something you can trade, gives you a chip of some kind. And then you treat undrafted free agency sort of as more of a priority in terms of adding players."
Marks doesn't envision much for viable pathways for the Mavericks to trade up from the 58th pick, describing the situation as a "holding pattern."
"I think for Dallas to move up in the Draft, I think, presents a challenge, just based on you basically only have 25 and 31 as far as your firsts," Marks said. "You’re limited with your seconds. You don’t want to send cash in the deal because you would hard cap yourself. You want to sign Derrick Jones, which is a priority. So, adding all that up, you’re basically kind of in a little bit of a holding pattern.
"If they stay there, they’ll draft somebody," Marks continued. "But the likelihood is players usually at 58 are usually on a two-way contract. But it is also an inexpensive contract that you could have for the next three or four years."
There are creative avenues the Mavericks could take to get involved in this year's draft if the front office desires to do so, but the bigger picture always has to be considered before pursuing any deal. The perception of this being a lower-valued class has to be considered, both from a trade value standpoint and regarding the actual outcomes that would be available, being potentially underwhelming by doing so.
The underlying premise for the Mavericks is the motivation to trade Tim Hardaway Jr.'s contract to unlock the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception to re-sign Derrick Jones Jr. before free agency. Usually, a meaningful trade on draft night for an asset-depleted team would involve taking negatively valued salary, which would complicate the pathway to re-sign Jones.
