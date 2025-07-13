Dallas Mavericks make Cooper Flagg decision after 31-point outburst
The Dallas Mavericks just wrapped up their second game of the Las Vegas Summer League, a 76-69 loss to the San Antonio Spurs and second overall pick Dylan Harper. Dallas could never really get anything going outside of Cooper Flagg, who had a ridiculously strong game.
Flagg rebounded from a tough performance against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night to score 31 against the Spurs, going 10/21 from the floor and hitting three shots from beyond the arc. He struggled slightly from the free-throw line, going 8/13, but it was a lot of the Cooper Flagg we're used to seeing with highlight dunks, strong passes, and a healthy diet of buckets.
The Mavericks had to have liked what they saw on Saturday afternoon, as NBA insider Marc Stein has reported that they're expected to shut Flagg down for the rest of the Summer League. They still had at least three games remaining, including a game against two of Flagg's college teammates, Sion James and Kon Knueppel, and the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.
There was a little concern about Flagg potentially hurting his wrist late in Saturday's game, as he was seen flexing it after a hard fall, but Dallas may have just seen all they've needed to see.
Without Flagg in the lineup for the rest of the Summer League, more responsibility will fall on two-way contract guys Ryan Nembhard and Miles Kelly, who both had strong debuts. It will also give players like Maxwell Lewis and Matthew Cleveland more chances to shine.
