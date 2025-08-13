Mavericks making moves in latest NBA power rankings
The Dallas Mavericks are hovering around the middle of the pack in the NBA's hierarchy.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey conducted a recent power rankings where the Mavs clocked in at No. 15.
"There are very real questions about the return date for Kyrie Irving and the general durability of Anthony Davis, but Cooper Flagg looking ready to contribute right away at the Las Vegas Summer League could be part of the answer," Bailey wrote.
"Even before Kyrie is back in the lineup, the Dallas Mavericks figure to be one of the league's tougher, longer, and more rugged defensive units.
"AD, Flagg and Dereck Lively II or Daniel Gafford in the frontcourt would present a daunting challenge for opposing bigs. Even sliding Davis to the 5 and having the more switchable P.J. Washington on the floor in place of the bigger centers will work against plenty of opponents and lineups.
"Offense will certainly be trickier to come by, but even in the loaded West, there's enough defensive talent on this team to be competitive."
Mavericks hovering around mediocrity in NBA
The Western Conference teams that ranked higher than the Mavs in Bailey's power rankings are the Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The West is far more stacked than the East this season, with 10 of the top 15 teams hailing from that conference.
Dallas won't have it easy if it wants to make it to the playoffs in the Western Conference this season, but there are a lot of dynamic factors that could determine how far the team goes.
If No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg can be an immediate factor for the Mavs and if Anthony Davis can shine in his first full season with the league, Dallas could surprise many teams in the upcoming season.
