Mavericks missing their superstar since his injury

Kyrie Irving's torn ACL has changed the trajectory of the Dallas Mavericks.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after scoring against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after scoring against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving was relishing in his role as the team's primary ball-handler after the Luka Doncic trade shook up the team.

However, a torn ACL last month stunned Irving and the Mavs, ruling the All-Star out for the year.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes explains how much of a loss Irving has been for Dallas.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving sits on the bench against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half.
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving sits on the bench against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Irving was Mavs' leader before injury

"Irving's torn ACL put an early stop to yet another stellar season from the future Hall of Famer," Hughes writes. "Prior to injury, Irving put up a team-high 24.7 points to go with 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists while hitting over 40.0 percent of his threes for the second straight season. The Mavs offense put up 116.8 points per 100 possessions when Irving ran it without Luka Dončić, a scoring rate that would have ranked seventh in the league overall.

Irving will continue to support the team from afar as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. CT.

