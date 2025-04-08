Mavericks face critical final three games to snatch Play-In berth

Dallas Basketball

The Dallas Mavericks have to perform at their best in this final week.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are close to the bottom of the NBA in terms of chemistry, and that's just due to the fact that they haven't gotten much opportunity to play together.

The midseason Luka Doncic trade and injuries that followed forced the Mavs to try different lineups just to survive, but now they have to thrive with the playoffs afoot.

NBA.com writer John Schuhmann is cognizant of the team's lack of playing time with one another.

Mavs getting healthier at right time

"Both Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II returned from extended absences last week, but the Mavs lost three of four, blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead to the Nets and getting clobbered in back-to-back games against the Clippers. So they still have some work to do to secure a Play-In spot in the West, with the 11th-place Suns (who they lead by 2 1/2 games) holding the head-to-head tie-breaker," Schuhmann writes.

The Mavs are in position to make the Play-In Tournament, but they have to find a way to clinch it themselves as the Suns could crawl back ahead of them if they win while Dallas loses.

