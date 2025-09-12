Mavericks must figure out Kyrie Irving conundrum
The Dallas Mavericks are trying to figure out what life will look like without Kyrie Irving.
The Mavs got a taste of what that would look like at the end of last season, but things will be different with him missing several months as he recovers from his torn ACL. ESPN insider Kevin Pelton labeled playmaking as the biggest hole on the Mavericks roster with Irving on the sideline.
"As good as the Mavericks' frontcourt is with the addition of Anthony Davis, somebody needs to get those players the ball -- the shortcoming that put Dallas in position to win the lottery and draft Cooper Flagg. Until Kyrie Irving returns, the onus is on D'Angelo Russell, who fell out of favor with the Lakers last season," Pelton wrote.
Russell must shine with Irving out
The Mavs signed Russell to a one-year deal hoping he could fill in the gaps while Irving is out for the first part of the season.
Russell has experienced many highs and lows during his time in the league, so the Mavs are hoping to get one of his peaks instead of valleys.
Outside of Russell, the team has Dante Exum at the point guard position, but he isn't expected to solve things either for the Mavs in terms of playmaking. His value comes more on the defensive end.
The team will soon rely on Flagg to be a playmaker for the Mavs, but he needs to get his toes wet in the NBA waters for a little bit. Once he gets the swing of things, the Mavs might have their Irving void mostly filled.
In the meantime, the Mavs are getting ready for the start of training camp in a few weeks. Their first preseason game comes on Monday, Oct. 6 against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
