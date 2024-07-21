Mavericks Share Mutual Interest with Spencer Dinwiddie as 'Top' Free Agent Target
The Dallas Mavericks have been active this offseason coming off an NBA Finals run. The team has already added Klay Thompson, Quentin Grimes, and Naji Marshall, but they are still motivated to add another contributor.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks have numerous free agents in mind but Spencer Dinwiddie is a top target to sign. Other names include Dennis Smith Jr. and Talen Horton-Tucker.
"Dallas could elect to keep the spot open in the short-term, but league sources say that the Mavericks do hold an interest in re-signing Spencer Dinwiddie," Stein wrote.
Dinwiddie averaged 10.5 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in 76 games, 48 of which played with the Brooklyn Nets, before later joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Dinwiddie had the option of choosing between the Mavericks and Lakers before he signed with Los Angeles in February.
Stein added that interest is mutual between Dinwiddie and the Mavericks despite being traded to the Nets in the Kyrie Irving deal. Dinwiddie thrived as a sixth man behind Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson during the Mavs' run to the Western Conference Finals in 2022, and with the group already coming off a Finals appearance, the appeal is clear.
There are some questions the Mavericks face about the backcourt rotation. A significant share of playing time in the backcourt belongs to Doncic and Kyrie Irving, leaving little room for bench options to play. The depth chart appears to be getting crowded if another option with the expectation of receiving playing time is added into the fold.
Jaden Hardy is entering his third season and will surely want to be a consistent fixture of a rotation, at the least. Grimes is best playing shooting guard due to his height. Dante Exum can slide over to the wing but is primarily a guard. How would minutes be determined?
