Maverick's Career-High Came When It Was Needed Most vs. Nuggets
When it was announced that Luka Doncic would miss at least with a wrist strain, everyone expected Kyrie Irving to carry the Dallas Mavericks until Doncic returned. But in the two games the Doncic has missed (OKC Thunder on Sunday, Denver Nuggets on Friday), it's been scoring by committee to pick up big wins over some of the best teams in the West.
On Friday night, Naji Marshall pouring in a career-high 26 points lifted the Mavs when they needed it most. He was also 3/4 from the three-point line after entering the game, shooting 13.3% from three. He had made just four threes all season and hit three in this game alone.
Marshall was 11/15 from the floor, continuing a trend of him being lethal inside the arc. He's now one of three non-centers shooting better than 65% on two-pointers on more than five attempts per game. The other players are Josh Hart and Elfrid Payton, who has played in two games.
In Marshall's first six games as a Maverick, he was playing just over 18 MPG and scoring 3.3 PPG. In his last ten games, he's up to almost 27 MPG and averaging 14.2 PPG. As he's settled in, it's helped the Mavericks find consistent bench production.
Dallas' bench started as one of the worst scoring benches in the NBA but ended up being a big reason they were able to knock off the Denver Nuggets on the road Friday night, scoring 57 points compared to Denver's 24 bench points and Naji Marshall was the main contributor.
With Doncic out at least a few more games, players like Maji Marshall will have to continue to step up in the scoring column.
