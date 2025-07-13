Details revealed for Daniel Gafford's new contract with Mavericks
Daniel Gafford signed his new contract extension with the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, locking him in for the next four seasons. Or did it?
There were conflicting reports on the amount Gafford signed for, with his agency saying three years, $60 million, while NBA insiders like Marc Stein were saying it was closer to the $54 million range for the three years. The contract was officially filed with the NBA league office, and the official numbers are in.
According to Marc Stein, the official number for Gafford's contract is $54.2 million over three years: $17.2 million for the 2026-27 season, $18.1 million for '27-28, and $18.9 million for '28-29. The reason why this is a big deal is for the flexibility it gives the Mavericks.
This deal does not restrict the Mavericks from trading Gafford. A lot of extensions have a months-long trade restriction once they're signed due to the NBA's collective bargaining agreement, but this was the most Gafford could increase his salary without that restriction being placed on him. Could that hint at a possible trade coming?
Dallas is loaded in the frontcourt with Gafford, Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, P.J. Washington, Cooper Flagg, and Naji Marshall. Trading one of them to add another guard could be huge for the team's ability to win now. Washington could be receiving a contract extension as soon as he's eligible at the end of August, too, further loading the frontcourt.
Had Gafford signed for the $60 million that his agency reported, that trade restriction would've been placed on him, but this gives the Mavs a little more flexibility.
