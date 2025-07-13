Dallas Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving stunned by infamous LeBron James ‘father’ question
Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is going on his 15th year in the NBA. Like many careers, it's been full of ups and downs, but there have been a few moments that will always stand out.
Back in 2017, a reporter asked Irving if LeBron James was like a "father figure" to him, a question that ended up being a viral moment for being such a strange question.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks make Cooper Flagg decision after 31-point outburst
Irving has been heavy on the content creation this offseason as he recovers from a torn ACL that he suffered against the Sacramento Kings in March. As part of that, he did a 24-hour livestream on Twitch from the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He did all sorts of things, including getting a phone call from Luka Doncic in the middle of it.
As part of it, Irving recreated that viral interview question and gave his real reaction to it.
"I only have one father, Drederick Irving," Kyrie said while pointing to his dad. "I'm glad we got to recreate that meme, bro. 'Cause that question was crazy. When somebody asked me if LeBron was like a father figure to me ... that was a crazy a** question.
"He's, like, a few years older than me. You asked if this man was a father figure to me. I got my father right there, Drederick Irving! No disrespect, bro."
Irving and James' relationship was rocky at the end of their time together in Cleveland, leading Kyrie to ask for a trade away from the Cleveland Cavaliers. They've reconnected since, and there have been rumors that LeBrn could one day want to team up with Kyrie Irving again after winning a championship together in 2016.
READ MORE: Mavericks make contract announcement on NBA Finals starter
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter