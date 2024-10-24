Mavericks vs. Spurs: How To Watch, Time, TV, & Odds
The Dallas Mavericks tip off their regular season on Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs, looking to build off their momentum from their run to the NBA Finals last postseason. They were banged up for most of the preseason but are mostly healthy to start the season. We'll finally see Luka Doncic on the court with Klay Thompson for the first time in a game after Doncic sat out the entire preseason.
The Spurs had a busy offseason to surround budding star Victor Wembanyama with NBA-level talent, bringing in Chris Paul, former Maverick Harrison Barnes, and drafting Stephon Castle from UConn. They even have Jeremy Sochan shooting free throws with two hands again. San Antonio is hoping to make a push to at least the Play-In games, but it's a loaded Western Conference this year.
Dallas enters the season with expectations of getting back to the NBA Finals and of Luka Doncic winning MVP. If their key players stay healthy, it's the most talented and deepest team Doncic has been on.
The Spurs finished 22-60 last year, while the Mavs were 50-32. Even if the Spurs somehow doubled their win total this season, that likely wouldn't be enough to make the playoffs. Dallas won all four games against the Spurs last year and 11 of the previous 12 games in this in-state series.
Date/Time: Thursday, October 24, 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 0-0, Spurs 0-0
TV/Streaming: TNT/Max
Radio: 97.1 The Eagle
Spread: Dallas Mavericks -7.5
Over/Under: 229.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -295, Spurs +240
