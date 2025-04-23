Mavericks owner may change front office around GM Nico Harrison
The Dallas Mavericks have a big decision on their hands this offseason. Nico Harrison is under as much pressure as any executive ever after trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, with the entire city of Dallas calling for him to be fired. And while team Governor Patrick Dumont has heard the noise, he may not be willing to go all the way there.
ESPN's Tim MacMahon went on "The Right Time" with Bomani Jones to discuss what the Mavericks might do, and it seems like Dumont wants to add to the front office rather than overhaul it entirely.
"I was talking to somebody who's in an ownership group of another Western Conference team recently, and they basically said, 'I hate to say it, but this is going to be his legacy. This trade's his legacy. Like he's never going to work in the NBA again,'" MacMahon started. "And there are people around the league who are just like 'You have to fire him. That's the only way to begin the healing process with the Mavericks' fan base.' But Patrick Dumont is not there. He's not there yet. Now, the 'In Nico We Trust' era has ended. He wants him to bring in an experienced exec. I think he's realized he's got to have some checks and balances that weren't in place.
"I think this has been a very educational experience for Patrick Dumont in his first full year as an NBA governor. Also, the realization [that] in this world [the] management's not the stars. The stars are the guys on the floor. That's what this whole league revolves around... The superstars are the guys who drive business in this league, not the bosses."
The interesting quote there is that Dumont wants Harrison to bring in the executive instead of Dumont going out and finding one. Harrison has already said he's stubborn and doesn't do well when he's told what to do, so if he refuses to hire another executive, is that what leads him to be fired?
This wouldn't be the first time Harrison would have experienced help, though. Dennis Lindsey, the former GM of the Utah Jazz, was a senior advisor for the Mavericks for the 2023-24 season but left to become the Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Detroit Pistons this season. Someone like that would be ideal in Dallas, but Harrison may have amassed too much power for this to become a possibility.
