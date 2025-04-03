Mavs predicted to re-sign $120 million free agent all-star

Dallas Basketball

The Dallas Mavericks are hoping to bring back one of their top players in free agency.

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving had his career put into question when he tore his ACL last month.

Irving, 33, had a player option that he was likely going to opt out of this offseason had it not been for his injury. Now, plans are changing, but Bleacher Report writer Erik Beaston believes that the Mavs will still find a way to bring Irving back.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving sits on the bench against the Philadelphia 76ers
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kyrie back with Mavericks?

"The 33-year-old guard suffered a torn ACL in early March that will cost him the rest of this season and some of next, but that should not adversely affect his value to potential suitors, including current team Dallas," Beaston writes.

"Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison already expressed, publicly, how much the veteran player means to the organization, suggesting he fully expects Irving back next season.

"Dallas will need him, too. There is not a better ball handler or more creative offensive player on the roster now or prospectively than Irving. ... Regardless of what the numbers ultimately look like, expect Irving to exercise his option, negotiate with the Harrison and the Mavs front office, and suit up for the team when he is fully healthy next season."

If Irving returns next season, he likely won't be ready for the start of the campaign, but it will at least give Dallas some direction into the future.

