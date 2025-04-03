Dallas Basketball

Mavericks' Anthony Davis breaks down game-winner over Hawks

Dallas' superstar forward breaks down his big shot at the end of Wednesday's game.

Austin Veazey

Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) after scoring during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks snatched a win away from the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, as Anthony Davis hit a runner in the final seconds for the 120-118 victory. It was Davis' best game as a Maverick, as he finished with 34 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 blocks.

His game-winner was no walk in the park either. It was a difficult shot leaning to his left over a contest by Atlanta's Onyeka Okongwu. After the game, Davis broke down his clutch game-winner.

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis
Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after scoring against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Coach [Jason] Kidd drew up a play for me to head to the left side of the floor, which I like to get to," Davis said to the media in the locker room after the game. "It was open, the left side was open, I beat my man and shot a shot that I’ve been shooting for a long time."

It was a tumultuous game for Davis, as he caught a stray elbow from teammate Daniel Gafford in the first quarter, forcing him to go back to the locker room. He returned with a heavy bandage over his eye, and Dallas needed every point, rebound, and block that Davis gave them. Atlanta decided not to double-team him like most teams have recently, and Davis made them pay for it, especially at the end with his game-winner.

