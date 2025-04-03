Mavericks' Anthony Davis breaks down game-winner over Hawks
The Dallas Mavericks snatched a win away from the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, as Anthony Davis hit a runner in the final seconds for the 120-118 victory. It was Davis' best game as a Maverick, as he finished with 34 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 blocks.
His game-winner was no walk in the park either. It was a difficult shot leaning to his left over a contest by Atlanta's Onyeka Okongwu. After the game, Davis broke down his clutch game-winner.
"Coach [Jason] Kidd drew up a play for me to head to the left side of the floor, which I like to get to," Davis said to the media in the locker room after the game. "It was open, the left side was open, I beat my man and shot a shot that I’ve been shooting for a long time."
It was a tumultuous game for Davis, as he caught a stray elbow from teammate Daniel Gafford in the first quarter, forcing him to go back to the locker room. He returned with a heavy bandage over his eye, and Dallas needed every point, rebound, and block that Davis gave them. Atlanta decided not to double-team him like most teams have recently, and Davis made them pay for it, especially at the end with his game-winner.
