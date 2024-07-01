Dallas Basketball

BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks To Sign Versatile Forward From New Orleans Pelicans

What will this signing mean for possibly retaining Derrick Jones Jr.?

Jan 15, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks to move the ball past New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Mavericks have made their first move of free agency and it's not the name some expected. While the Mavs have discussions with Klay Thompson and Derrick Jones Jr., they've decided to go ahead and pull the trigger on a 3&D wing.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Mavericks are signing New Orleans Pelicans' forward Naji Marshall to a 3-year, $27 million deal. It was reported that Marshall could become a target for Dallas if they couldn't come to agreements with Jones Jr., who remains a free agent. Marshall will fit into part of Dallas' mid-level exception.

Marshall, a 26-year-old from Xavier, has spent all four years of his career with New Orleans. He averaged 7.1 PPG and 3.6 RPG as part of a deep Pelicans team and shot a career-high 38.7% from 3-point range. He has good size at 6'7" and 220 pounds and offers defensive versatility.

Depending on the structure of his deal, Dallas will still have around $4 million left in their midlevel exception. It's not certain if Derrick Jones Jr., who Nico Harrison called their priority 1A and 1B this offseason, would be willing to take a 1+1 deal worth the remaining of the exception to return. They're also still working out a possible sign-and-trade to acquire Klay Thompson. If that falls through, they could work out a sign-and-trade for Marshall if they needed to.

Welcome to Dallas Naji Marshall. He should have an easier opportunity than ever to get his shot off getting open looks from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Signings cannot become official until July 6th.

