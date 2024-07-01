Why Klay Thompson Picked Dallas Mavericks Over Los Angeles Lakers
On Monday, the Dallas Mavericks beat out the Los Angeles Lakers in a bidding war to land Klay Thompson out of free agency.
The Mavericks landing Thompson -- pairing him with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving -- broke social media and the NBA world, as they beat out an attractive offer from the Lakers. The former Golden State Warriors guard is headed to Dallas on a three-year, $50 million contract.
With the Warriors' dynasty officially coming to a close, splitting up the trio of Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green, the team will recoup some assets as they will put together a sign-and-trade deal to land the four-time champion in Dallas.
There were a few reasons Thompson opted to take a pay cut to join the Mavericks over the Lakers, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.
As mentioned, Thompson was offered a larger contract, worth more money for a longer period for the Lakers. Los Angeles was able to offer a four-year, $80 million contract to secure more money for longer because LeBron James was set to take a pay cut himself to allow the Lakers to upgrade their roster.
Other than being recruited by James, the Lakers were an enticing team for Thompson -- his father played in Los Angeles, where he also happens to reside in the offseason.
"This Dallas team with Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, coming off the NBA Finals, a chance to win his fifth NBA Championship -- and then financially," Wojnarowski said in his report. "There was a chance at four-year deals, maybe some more money -- the state taxes, the ability to financially benefit from living there, that played a part."
While finances were a motivating factor with the difference in state taxes, playing with Doncic and Irving allows Thompson to be a part of a high-powered offense again.
"But playing with Doncic, playing with Kyrie Irving, Dallas was really aggressive in trying to bring him in," Wojnarowski continued.
The Warriors dynasty is likely over and the Lakers struck out in the Thompson sweepstakes, with the Mavericks coming out on top, forming a new big three on a championship-level roster.
