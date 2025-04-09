Mavericks receive good injury news ahead of Lakers game
The Dallas Mavericks will welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to the American Airlines Center on Wednesday night as Luka Doncic makes his first return to Dallas since February's trade. It's one of the most highly anticipated games of the regular season, as emotions are sure to be high on all sides.
Dallas is also starting to get healthy at the right time. They only have three games remaining before the Play-In Tournament, and their dynamic center duo of Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford is no longer on the injury report. But that's not the only good news.
READ MORE: Lakers' Luka Doncic returns favor by spurning Mavericks ahead of showdown
Anthony Davis (left adductor strain) and Dante Exum (left hand fracture) have both been upgraded and will play in this game. Exum was expected to be out for the season when he suffered the injury against the Houston Rockets in mid-March but is now back in time for a potential playoff run. The Mavs had been down to just Spencer Dinwiddie running the show with injuries to Exum, Kyrie Irving, and Jaden Hardy, as well as the baffling Luka Doncic trade and Brandon Williams running out of eligibility on his two-way contract.
Kyrie Irving (left ACL tear), Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain), and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery) are the only Mavs out for this game, while Brandon Williams, Kai Jones, and Kessler Edwards will be inactive on their two-way contracts.
For the Lakers, they're only missing Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery). Tip-off is set for a little after 6:30 p.m. CST.
READ MORE: Dirk Nowitzki to attend Luka Doncic's return game in Mavericks-Lakers
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter