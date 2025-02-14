Dallas Mavericks receive grim news on starting center's latest injury
The hits just keep on coming for the Dallas Mavericks, especially with their center rotations. Daniel Gafford went down with an injury in Monday's loss to the Sacramento Kings, and the initial diagnosis was that he would be re-evaluated in two weeks, but that timeline has seen a massive change.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported after Thursday's win over the Miami Heat that Gafford has sustained a Grade 3 MCL sprain and is expected to miss "at least" six weeks. This leaves Dallas' center rotation as a major question mark once they come out of the All-Star break next week.
Dereck Lively II will be out until close to the start of the postseason with a stress fracture in his ankle, Anthony Davis could be out a similar timeframe with a left adductor strain, and Dwight Powell is dealing with a right hip strain, but his estimated return is unknown. Adding Gafford to the mix of centers that are out for the foreseeable future will make it difficult for Dallas to defend against certain lineups as they try to make another late-season push.
If that estimation of six weeks starts when the report is made, that would put Gafford coming back sometime in late March with about nine games remaining. Dallas may or may not still be in the playoff/play-in mix at that time.
In the meantime, players like P.J. Washington, Kessler Edwards, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper will have to split time as centers unless they can find a player on a two-way contract who is better than Kylor Kelley.
