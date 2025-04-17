Mavericks receive positive Anthony Davis news ahead of Play-In Tournament vs. Kings

Dallas Basketball

This is about as full strength as the Mavericks can get.

Austin Veazey

Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after scoring against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after scoring against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are playing in their first-ever NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday night, entering the postseason as the 10th seed to face the 9-seeded Sacramento Kings. Dallas will need to win two straight road games to make the playoffs, and it's not like their recent stretch of play has inspired any confidence from the fanbase.

Dallas chose to not be competitive against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night, sitting a lot of its top players in an effort to be a little healthier for the Play-In, and it worked, as there weren't many names on the injury report for this game.

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis
Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Anthony Davis was one of the Mavericks with an injury designation, listed as probable with an adductor strain. He has been upgraded, as expected, and will play against the Kings on Wednesday night as Dallas looks to extend its season.

However, Brandon Williams, who the team just signed to a standard NBA contract last week, is a game-time decision with an oblique strain that he suffered against the Grizzlies. Dallas may have to rely on Dante Exum and Spencer Dinwiddie as its point guards in this game, with possibly some Naji Marshall sprinkled in. He could join Kyrie Irving and Olivier-Maxence Prosper as the Mavs not playing.

The Mavericks and Kings will tip off a little after 9 p.m. CST on ESPN.

