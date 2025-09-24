Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg compared to former MVP, NBA champion
The Dallas Mavericks are going into the season with Cooper Flagg as the main question mark on the roster.
It remains to be seen how much of an impact Flagg will have as a rookie, but it is expected to be a strong one. ESPN insider Tim MacMahon believes Flagg could have a similar experience that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had early in his career when he was coached by Jason Kidd.
"The 18-year-old Flagg, who might be the most anticipated American prospect since LeBron James, arrives in the NBA in a distinctive position of being a No. 1 pick on a veteran-heavy roster with playoff aspirations," MacMahon wrote.
"Mavs coach Jason Kidd plans to give the 6-foot-9 Flagg plenty of opportunity to prove that he can flourish as a point forward. Kidd took a similar approach with a young Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, but the Greek Freak wasn't surrounded by 30-something future Hall of Famers the way Flagg will be in Dallas."
Flagg could become next Giannis
Kidd became the head coach of the Bucks when Antetokounmpo was entering his second season in the league.
Within three years of coaching him, Antetokounmpo became an All-Star for the Bucks. It took some time for him to get situated, but Kidd ultimately unlocked a level of play from Antetokounmpo that wasn't there before.
Kidd left in 2018, and Antetokounmpo took another major step forward, winning two MVP awards and a championship in 2021. However, Kidd was a major part of his development in those early years with the Bucks.
If Kidd pushes similar buttons with Flagg than he did with Antetokounmpo, the Mavericks could have a surefire star on their hands within a few years.
Flagg and the Mavericks are about to get ready for training camp and their first preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 6.
