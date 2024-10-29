Mavericks Select High-Upside Illinois Wing in Recent Projection
The Dallas Mavericks' season has just begun, but with a new year of basketball, a new NBA Draft cycle rolls around. The club has high expectations after appearing in the NBA Finals a season ago, but it's never to soon to begin finding ways to maximize a long-term championship window.
With Luka Doncic at the helm of the team, the team will have a franchise superstar for years to come. Finding ways to gear the roster towards contention while continuing to usher in new, young talent is key to giving the team many chances at raising a banner.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman released a full two-round 2025 NBA Draft projection. With key names like Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey, there will be superstars in the class. The Mavericks are expected to land the No. 24 pick, though, meaning they'll have to identify a high-upside talent to select with their pick.
In Wasserman's mock draft, the Mavericks land Illinois wing Will Riley, who is set to play his freshman season with the Big Ten program.
"Coming off three impressive EYBL sessions with UPlay (21.9 points), Will Riley committed to Illinois and reclassified to play college basketball in 2024, making himself eligible for the 2025 draft," Wasserman wrote. "At 6'8", he's a crafty shotmaker with the ability to improvise or counter into difficult jumpers and floaters. Despite an underwhelming frame, minimal length and limited explosion, he finds ways to get to his spots."
The 6-foot-8 wing would have to grow into his frame, but a skilled forward would be a solid pick for the club as they look to complement Doncic moving forward. When players like Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving inevitably reach the end of their illustrious careers, the offense will need help outside of Doncic, and the team would have time to develop Riley into that.
Having reclassified to play college basketball one year early, Riley will have plenty of raw talent that the team will have to unlock through development.
