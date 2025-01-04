Dallas Mavericks Should Steer Away From Trade For Star Forward
The Dallas Mavericks are 20-15 on the season as they sit No. 6 in the Western Conference. They've now spent some time without Luka Doncic, and it appears it be could be quite some time before he's ready to hit the hardwood again.
Fortunately, the Mavericks know what they have in Doncic and Kyrie Irving, and they can use that knowledge should they make any moves in the next month prior to the trade deadline.
There is one star name that is now super hot on the trade market. There have been rumblings about Jimmy Butler wanting to leave Miami and wishing for a trade from the Heat. Initially, those rumors were squashed. However, recently, the Heat publicly claimed they are open for business and will be accepting calls.
Along with those rumors, the Dallas Mavericks have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Butler. The market for Butler might be something worth following, as that will determine who will even pursue a trade for the veteran star forward.
For the Mavericks, though, a trade for Butler makes absolutely no sense. Yes, Butler is a playoff riser. He's going to be in his best form with the season on the line. But he also makes the biggest impact with the ball directly in his hands.
With both Doncic -- the franchise superstar -- and Irving, among the most talented scorers the league has seen, adding Butler doesn't make sense. His usage will fall off and he wouldn't fit alongside the core.
Doncic and Irving need floor-spacing and tertiary playmaking, not a ball-dominant shot-creator. So, from an on-court fit, it's a no.
However, that's not the only reason. The Mavericks also don't want that level of money tied up in an aging star. Butler will be 36-years-old asking for a long-term contract extension or opting into a $52 million year of play.
Overall, the Mavericks should stray from even engaging in conversations and should focus on a move like one for a player like Herb Jones.
