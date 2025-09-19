Dallas Mavericks should still feel burn of Luka Doncic trade to Los Angeles Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks are still feeling the effects of their Luka Doncic trade from February that sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis and a first-round pick.
The Mavs will forever be rooted in infamy for that move, but it did partially help get them the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft this summer, which they used to select Cooper Flagg, who could be their franchise cornerstone for the next several years. NBA.com columnist Shaun Powell thinks Flagg will be able to give them a fresh start, but Doncic's trade will still affect the team in the 2025-26 season.
"It’s far too premature to shout 'Luka Who?' Yes, the scab from the controversial trade is still fleshy, sore and, in the minds of some fans, permanent. In a best-case scenario regarding this team’s biggest question marks — Kyrie Irving’s healthy return and No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg’s ability to impact right away — Dallas will be a factor in the West," Powell wrote.
"Oh, one more concern: Anthony Davis and his chances of enjoying a limp-free season. That’s a lot of shrugs regarding the Mavericks here in their first full season without Dončić. Maybe one too many?"
Mavs enter Cooper Flagg era
Getting Flagg definitely takes a little bit of the sting of the Doncic deal because now the Mavs have a path forward again. Trading Doncic less than a year after making it to the NBA Finals has, is, and will always be a dumb decision that will define Nico Harrison's career as a general manager — even if he leads the Mavericks to a championship someday.
However, if the Mavs win a championship with Harrison still in the organization, it will likely be because Flagg led them there. And Flagg has the ceiling to be a No. 1 option on a title contender.
If Flagg can get his career off on the right foot, it could set the Mavs up for success for many years down the road.
