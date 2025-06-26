Mavericks star Anthony Davis sends message to Cooper Flagg after NBA Draft
The Dallas Mavericks have officially added Cooper Flagg to the organization after taking him with the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He's now the third first overall pick on the roster, joining Kyrie Irving (2011) and Anthony Davis (2012), making the Mavericks one of the rare teams in NBA history to achieve such a feat.
Kyrie Irving already welcomed Flagg to Dallas, narrating the hype video that the Mavericks posted immediately after the pick was official. Davis is one we were waiting on, and Dallas posted his message later Wednesday night.
"From one number one overall pick to another, congratulations, man. Big accomplishment, welcome to Dallas, excited to have you. Enjoy tonight, you and the fam. I still remember that time you hit the three over me in Vegas last summer, so I gotta get you back for that, but most importantly, congratulations. Welcome to the team. We gonna get to work in soon, but enjoy this night with your fam and stay safe, and we'll see you in Dallas, champ."
Davis is referencing Cooper Flagg playing for the USA Select Team last summer against Team USA in preparation for the Olympics. It was one of those moments where everyone started to realize that Cooper Flagg really could be that guy.
Davis and Flagg have more in common than just being first overall picks from blue blood programs that wear blue. They are two of the four players in college basketball history to be named the Wooden Award winner for most outstanding men's college basketball player, along with Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson.
