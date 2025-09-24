Mavericks star Kyrie Irving honoring teammate Klay Thompson in unique fashion
Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson are entering their second seasons as teammates. Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks last season in a sign-and-trade after spending all of his career with the Golden State Warriors. Although the season didn't go how anyone expected, the two future Hall of Famers enter the 2025-26 season with high expectations.
Both Irving and Thompson are signed to the ANTA sneaker line, with Irving being the Chief Creative Officer. As a result, he is set to release a new colorway of the ANTA Kai 2 on September 26th, which is called "Klay."
The colorway recognizes the friendship and brotherhood between the two friends and stars. Per Sole Retriever, the shoe will be "Covered in Mavericks blue with hits of gold that give us slight Game 6 Klay Warriors flashbacks, the design paints Kyrie’s playing style as water and Klay’s as wind, mixing subtle accent stitches and clouds of white throughout the ocean blue upper and wind gust graphics on the tongue. The royal gold hits come as jagged stitches surrounding the laces, an ornate bit of embroidery on the side panel, and in a triangle tooth pattern on the midsole."
Thompson has been with ANTA for a decade, while Irving joined the brand after leaving Nike a few years ago. A collaboration was teased between the two when Thompson joined the Mavericks last season, and we are finally seeing that collaboration. It'll be released in full adult sizing for $125 at most major retailers.
Kyrie Irving to Miss Part of Season
Irving is still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered back in March, so he will miss a good chunk of the season. The Mavericks signed D'Angelo Russell this offseason to help hold things down while Irving is out, and they believe they can play together once Irving is healthy.
However, Irving is making good progress in his recovery. He told TMZ that he feels great, and people are confident he could be back sooner rather than later. They're going to need him, because he is the only reliable playmaker on the roster on a team overloaded in the frontcourt.
