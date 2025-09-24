Dallas Basketball

Mavericks star Kyrie Irving honoring teammate Klay Thompson in unique fashion

Kyrie Irving is one of a kind, and is giving his teammate a special honor.

Austin Veazey

Dec 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and Klay Thompson (31) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and Klay Thompson (31) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson are entering their second seasons as teammates. Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks last season in a sign-and-trade after spending all of his career with the Golden State Warriors. Although the season didn't go how anyone expected, the two future Hall of Famers enter the 2025-26 season with high expectations.

Both Irving and Thompson are signed to the ANTA sneaker line, with Irving being the Chief Creative Officer. As a result, he is set to release a new colorway of the ANTA Kai 2 on September 26th, which is called "Klay."

READ MORE: Mavericks third-year center has unlimited potential for growth

The colorway recognizes the friendship and brotherhood between the two friends and stars. Per Sole Retriever, the shoe will be "Covered in Mavericks blue with hits of gold that give us slight Game 6 Klay Warriors flashbacks, the design paints Kyrie’s playing style as water and Klay’s as wind, mixing subtle accent stitches and clouds of white throughout the ocean blue upper and wind gust graphics on the tongue. The royal gold hits come as jagged stitches surrounding the laces, an ornate bit of embroidery on the side panel, and in a triangle tooth pattern on the midsole."

Thompson has been with ANTA for a decade, while Irving joined the brand after leaving Nike a few years ago. A collaboration was teased between the two when Thompson joined the Mavericks last season, and we are finally seeing that collaboration. It'll be released in full adult sizing for $125 at most major retailers.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) is congratulated by guard Klay Thompson
Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) is congratulated by guard Klay Thompson (31) after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Kyrie Irving to Miss Part of Season

Irving is still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered back in March, so he will miss a good chunk of the season. The Mavericks signed D'Angelo Russell this offseason to help hold things down while Irving is out, and they believe they can play together once Irving is healthy.

However, Irving is making good progress in his recovery. He told TMZ that he feels great, and people are confident he could be back sooner rather than later. They're going to need him, because he is the only reliable playmaker on the roster on a team overloaded in the frontcourt.

READ MORE: Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg compared to former MVP, NBA champion

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News