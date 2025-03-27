Mavericks’ star Kyrie Irving gets major update on injury rehab

Dallas Basketball

The Mavericks guard will be out for some time, but gets a positive medical update.

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

On March 26, Kyrie Irving underwent successful surgery on the torn left ACL he suffered on March 3 during a 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings. After the disastrous Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap that left Dallas without another elite ball handler, Irving became the league leader in minutes played until he went down.

On the season, he averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on 47% from the field and 40% from three, many of which were off the dribble. He was a significant portion of Dallas' offense both prior to and after the Doncic-Davis deal, but obviously his role increased in the aftermath.

Dallas has been a team destroyed by injuries this year, having multiple players out at any given time. It was so bad in fact that they were on the precipice of having to forfeit games due to lacking players, which has never happened in the modern NBA. It was a historically miserable year for Mavericks fans, some of which was self inflicted, some of which was bad luck.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after shooting against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half.
In a season full of so many twists and turns, each more painful than the last, Dallas needed some kind of good news on the medical front. While Irving will not return for months, at least his surgery went without issue, and the NBA can expect him back and playing on a normal timeline.


