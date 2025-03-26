Mavericks forward ineligible for rest of season after Knicks game
The Mavericks front court will take yet another blow after Kessler Edwards is now ineligible for the rest of the season due to reaching the number of games he's allowed to be active for a two-way contract. He played in the Knicks game on March 25 as a result of Anthony Davis' absence, recording no points and four rebounds in 19 minutes for his 50th and final activation.
Edwards will have to return to the Texas Legends for the rest of their season after Tuesday's game because of his contract status. This doesn't mean he is unable to play for Dallas in the future, however; on April 10, Dallas would technically be able to sign him to a standard contract, opening the door for a return to a frontcourt that desperately needs depth.
READ MORE: New York Knicks set franchise history in 128-113 win over Dallas Mavericks
This is yet another sign of the roster mismanagement that the Mavericks have had this season. Although he was active for 50 games, he played in 40 of those games. Had they shut him down in the 10 games he didn't play, they wouldn't have to worry about this.
Despite his lack of production, it seems things only continue to get worse with this Mavericks organization ever since the Luka Doncic trade. Injuries and mismanagement have come to bite them completely, and it's evident as they continue inconsistent play and fall further out of the playoff picture.
READ MORE: Anthony Davis moves up in NBA history during Mavericks-Nets
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter