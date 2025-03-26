New York Knicks set franchise history in 128-113 win over Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks had their two-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night, falling 128-113 to the New York Knicks in the second game of a back-to-back. The loss didn't come as a major surprise with the Mavericks missing eight players, including Anthony Davis, who made his return last night after over six weeks away from the court.
Dallas stayed competitive in the first half as the two teams were tied at 68 at the break. However, the Knicks broke open the game with a dominant third quarter, outscoring the Mavericks 30-16 in the frame. A lot of that was due to the multifaceted success of Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart.
The pair of standouts ended the night by setting franchise history. Towns and Hart became the first two Knicks to each record a triple-double in the game. That says a lot considering New York has been playing basketball since 1946 - 79 seasons.
READ MORE: Anthony Davis moves up in NBA history during Mavericks-Nets
It was also just the 17th time in NBA history for the occurrence with three of those performances coming this season.
Towns poured in 26 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, and a steal in 34 minutes while Hart put up 16 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, and two steals over 33 minutes of action. The Knicks out-assisted the Mavericks by a wide disparity of 40-19.
Forgotten in the defeat was a career performance from forward Naji Marshall who kept the Mavericks in the game with 38 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal. Marshall connected on 17/25 field-goal attempts and took at least 14 more shots than any other player on Dallas' roster.
Marshall went wild in the first half, dropping 28 points on 13/15 shooting. The Mavericks will need him to continue ascending when the team travels to Orlando on Thursday night.
Dallas is half a game behind the Phoenix Suns for the final spot in the play-in game.
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving admits he 'struggled' with Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to Lakers
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter