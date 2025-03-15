Mavericks starter exits with injury during game against Houston Rockets
The Dallas Mavericks entered Friday night's contest against the Houston Rockets without the services of eight players, including Kyrie Irving and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who both suffered season-ending injuries in recent games.
Injuries continue to doom Dallas as the team saw a member of the starting backcourt exit in the first half against the Rockets. Guard Dante Exum departed for the locker room after injuring his hand in the second quarter.
A short time later, the Mavericks announced that Exum would be unable to return for the remainder of the game due to a left hand injury. Exum was already questionable coming into the night due to right hamstring soreness.
Exum missed the first part of the regular season after suffering a serious injury to his right wrist that required him to undergo surgery. He didn't make his debut until the game before the Mavericks traded former star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Prior to departing from the game, Exum saw seven minutes of action, putting up two points on 1/3 shooting. It's unclear if this will turn into another long absence for the Mavericks.
In 17 appearances this season, Exum has averaged a career-high 9.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 0.7 steals in 19.8 minutes per game. He started in five of his last six games.
The Mavericks simply can't catch a break with Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, P.J. Washington, Kai Jones, Jaden Hardy, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper all sidelined. This season can't end soon enough.
Dallas trails Houston 70-54 early in the third quarter.
