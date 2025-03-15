Dallas Basketball

Mavericks starter exits with injury during game against Houston Rockets

Injuries are continuing to pile up for the Mavericks.

Dustin Lewis

Mar 17, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reacts during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks entered Friday night's contest against the Houston Rockets without the services of eight players, including Kyrie Irving and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who both suffered season-ending injuries in recent games.

Injuries continue to doom Dallas as the team saw a member of the starting backcourt exit in the first half against the Rockets. Guard Dante Exum departed for the locker room after injuring his hand in the second quarter.

Dante Exum
Mar 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (left) and guard Dante Exum (center) and guard Klay Thompson (right) look on from the bench during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A short time later, the Mavericks announced that Exum would be unable to return for the remainder of the game due to a left hand injury. Exum was already questionable coming into the night due to right hamstring soreness.

Exum missed the first part of the regular season after suffering a serious injury to his right wrist that required him to undergo surgery. He didn't make his debut until the game before the Mavericks traded former star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Prior to departing from the game, Exum saw seven minutes of action, putting up two points on 1/3 shooting. It's unclear if this will turn into another long absence for the Mavericks.

Dante Exum
Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum (0) shoots the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In 17 appearances this season, Exum has averaged a career-high 9.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 0.7 steals in 19.8 minutes per game. He started in five of his last six games.

The Mavericks simply can't catch a break with Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, P.J. Washington, Kai Jones, Jaden Hardy, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper all sidelined. This season can't end soon enough.

Dallas trails Houston 70-54 early in the third quarter.

