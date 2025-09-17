Mavericks take massive fall in future NBA power rankings, and it's no surprise
The Dallas Mavericks entered the previous season with one of the brightest futures in the league after the team came off an NBA Finals appearance.
However, a lot has changed in 12 months. The team traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, and injuries galore piled up, including one to point guard Kyrie Irving that will hold him out for a good chunk of the season.
ESPN conducted a three-year power rankings, looking at the outlook from now until 2028, and the Mavs came in at No. 16, which is 11 spots lower than the previous spot.
"What a long, strange trip in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. A year ago, Dallas was coming off an NBA Finals berth, featuring one of the best players in the sport about to enter his prime," ESPN insider Tim Bontemps wrote.
"Then, Nico Harrison stunningly swapped Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis in February, Kyrie Irving subsequently tore his ACL a few weeks later, and Dallas shockingly jumped from 11th to No. 1 in the draft lottery and selected Cooper Flagg. The Mavericks' lottery luck is why they didn't fall further down these rankings."
Mavericks drop in NBA power rankings
The Mavs are going into the season with a lot of promise with Flagg, but it still isn't as sunny of an outlook as it was a year ago, fresh off the Finals appearance.
One day, it could look better, but Flagg has to produce more in order to make that happen. Right now, he is simply a lot of potential. However, that is empty unless he is able to produce and win games for the Mavs.
Early returns suggest Flagg will be a great player, but can he lead the Mavericks to a championship? If he doesn't, the Doncic trade won't ever be salvaged.
