Mavs take SEC wing compared to All-Star in mock draft
The Dallas Mavericks should keep a close eye on what happens in the NCAA Tournament later this month.
Potential prospects worth selecting in the 2025 NBA Draft will be playing, and their performance in the tournament could impact their placement in the draft.
Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman conducted a recent mock draft where the Mavs selected South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles.
READ MORE: Klay Thompson, Mavericks not 'feeling sorry' for themselves despite injury woes
Murray-Boyles to the Mavs?
"Collin Murray-Boyles would certainly give any lineup a different look with his unique mix of physicality, agility, passing and defensive foot speed. He made his strongest pitch to scouts of the season with 35 points in a blowout win over Arkansas. Even without a jump shot, he continues to have success facing up defenders, overpowering them downhill and using footwork and big hands in the paint," Wasserman writes.
"Though the 8-of-32 mark from three isn't likely to convince many scouts that he's on his way to becoming a shooter, he may not have to be with how effective he is using his 245-pound frame, length, instincts and improvisation.
"The passing and flashes of defensive movement help give Murray-Boyles a more well-rounded look, which may help ease concerns over his outside-the-box offensive fit or jump shot."
Wasserman compared Murray-Boyles to three-time All-Star Julius Randle. He also drew comparisons to former forward Anthony Mason, who was on the All-Star team in 2001 with the Miami Heat.
If the Mavs could land a talent like that in the draft, it could help the team usher in a new era.
The 2025 NBA Draft is set for June 25-26.
READ MORE: Mavs take Big Ten sharpshooter in latest mock draft
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter