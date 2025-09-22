Mavericks' title chances may increase thanks to latest Anthony Davis injury update
Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis had an odd injury this offseason, as he had a procedure to repair a detached retina. For a team that is already down Kyrie Irving, as he comes back from ACL surgery, they can't afford to also miss Davis for an extended time.
NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that Davis participated in 5-on-5 work for the first time this week, inching one step closer to being back at 100%. Stein was also the first to report earlier in the week that Davis' status for training camp was still up in the air, but this means he should see at least limited work in Vancouver at camp.
The Mavericks have had a few people recovering from injuries this offseason, between Irving, Davis, and Dereck Lively II, who needed bone spurs removed a few months ago. Jaden Hardy should also be over the multiple ankle injuries he had last season. The 2024-25 Mavs were among the most injured teams in the NBA, so they're hopeful a fully healthy team can make a postseason push.
This will be Davis' first training camp with the Mavericks after last season's widely criticized trade for Luka Doncic. Fans are still skeptical about whether or not he can be good enough to carry the Mavs until Kyrie Irving returns, but they don't have any other choice right now.
READ MORE: Mavericks adding former Lakers guard, Thunder forward to compete for roster spots
Will the Anthony Davis Experiment Work?
At this stage in his career, Davis is better suited to be a center than a power forward, but he's insistent on playing alongside a true center. Dallas has plenty of those, with Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II roaming the interior still. But would the Mavericks be better off by trading Gafford, or even Davis, to balance out the roster?
Davis hasn't shot above 30% from three in any of the last five seasons, and being able to space the floor is a necessity in today's NBA. Even if Dereck Lively II lives up to his promise as a shooter, teams are going to slack off on him and Davis on the perimeter and dare them to shoot. The defense will have to carry the offense in the first part of the season, and the Mavericks may not have enough point-of-attack defenders to make that work either.
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving's injury update will be music to Mavericks fans' ears
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter