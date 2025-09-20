Kyrie Irving's injury update will be music to Mavericks fans' ears
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is in the middle of recovering from tearing his ACL in early March against the Sacramento Kings. Any hope of the Mavs making a postseason run last year ended right there, but it ended up with the Mavs landing Cooper Flagg, who can help carry the team into the post-Luka Doncic era.
Irving was initially expected to return in January of 2026, but that timeline seemed ambitious given he didn't have surgery until the end of March or early April. He's also an older and smaller guard who relies on his quickness, so it may be tougher to return to 100%.
TMZ caught up with Irving during New York Fashion Week, who said that his recovery is going "incredibly well." That is exactly what Mavs fans want to hear, because the guard situation is concerning until Irving returns.
Irving, earlier in the offseason, said that he wouldn't return until he was 100% healthy and back to form, even if that meant him sitting out longer, and didn't guarantee he would be back by the postseason. But Nico Harrison and Mark Cuban both said that he seems to be ahead of schedule and that they expect him back on the floor at some point this season.
The Mavericks' Plan Without Kyrie Irving in the Lineup
The Dallas Mavericks only made one major free agency acquisition, signing D'Angelo Russell to hold down the starting lead guard spot until Irving is back. Dallas believes that Russell can play alongside Irving when he returns, too, which may be an interesting lineup to watch.
They also brought back Dante Exum on a one-year deal, who is a good player when healthy, but he played just 20 games last season. He likely can't be relied upon.
Brandon Williams and Jaden Hardy are both still on the roster, but playing time isn't guaranteed for them. They also added Dennis Smith Jr. on a training camp contract, but it's unlikely that he'll make the roster.
First overall pick Cooper Flagg is likely to have a lot of responsibility early on in the season. Jason Kidd sees him as a Grant Hill-type of player, a versatile point forward best with the ball in his hands. And Flagg looked great in the second of two games he played in the NBA Summer League, doing just that. Whether that'll translate into wins early in the season is still up in the air.
