Dallas Mavericks' 'Toughest Question' Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline
The Dallas Mavericks can't be fairly assessed right now. Until both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic make their returns to the hardwood, that's how it'll be. Still, the Mavericks know what they have. Fully healthy, they're a title-contending team.
Now, Dallas can still improve its roster. They can continue to solidify themselves as a true contender in the Western Conference, which is currently being dominated by the Oklahoma City Thunder -- who the Mavericks took down in the playoffs just last season.
However, the Mavericks are going to have to make any significant improvements in the next month. The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching. If they are going to improve their roster, it'll come very soon.
Ahead of the deadline, Bleacher Report listed the "toughest question" for every NBA team. For the Mavericks, it's quite simple. Who will be the P.J. Washington of this year? His acquisition at the last trade deadline was incredible and helped the team to an NBA Finals appearance.
"P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford both came aboard via trade last year, and both played significant roles in Dallas' run to the Finals. Washington, in particular, filled major gaps as a multi-position defender, athletic transition force and three-point shooter," Bleacher Report wrote. "If you've been following the NBA long, you know there's no such thing as having too many of those players. So Dallas should focus its acquisition attention on another Washington type."
In fact, the Mavericks have already missed out on one player who would have made for an ideal addition this season, and a former fan favorite in the DFW, as Bleacher Report alluded to.
"Former Mav Dorian Finney-Smith would have been an ideal option, and all he cost the Los Angeles Lakers was expiring salary and second-rounders," Bleacher Report continued. "That Dallas didn't make a play for him suggests it isn't keen on spending its remaining draft equity just yet."
With Quentin Grimes and Maxi Kleber making for two key trade candidates, the Mavericks certainly can look to make a roster upgrade, and they'll be active on the phone, but it remains to be seen whether or not they'll execute a deal.
