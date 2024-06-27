5 Potential Targets for the Dallas Mavericks in the Second Round of the 2024 NBA Draft
The Dallas Mavericks were quiet on the first day of the NBA Draft, not trading into the first round or making any other trades around their roster. They enter Day 2 holding the 58th overall pick and have a general manager who isn't afraid to move up or down the board to go after targets he wants.
Here are five prospects the Mavericks could potentially target in the second round on Thursday.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Quiet On First Day of NBA Draft, Pick 58th Overall On Day Two
Reece Beekman, Virginia
Beekman is an experienced guard, having started over 120 games in his college career. He handled point guard duties for Virginia this season and averaged 6.2 assists per game to 2.1 turnovers. His 3-point shot is still a work in progress, but he makes his money on the defensive end. He's a 2-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a 3-time All-ACC Defensive Team selection, racking up 228 steals in his four seasons.
If the Mavericks wanted to take a Patrick Beverley or Davion Mitchell type of player as someone who has an elite NBA-ready trait, this would be a great direction to go.
Harrison Ingram, UNC
The Mavericks reportedly have had interest in Ingram throughout the draft cycle, and for good reason. The former 5-star signee at Stanford transferred to North Carolina where he thrived in a secondary role, averaging 12.2 PPG and 8.8 RPG while playing alongside RJ Davis and Armando Bacot.
Ingram possesses great size, measuring in at just under 6'6" and 233 pounds, he plays with the physicality to play either forward spot. He also shot the ball really well this season at 38.5% from 3. He's a solid defender, is good for team chemistry, and has the pedigree of a former 5-star. The Mavs would likely have to move up to get him, but he could be a solid player.
Tyler Kolek, Marquette
Kolek was one of the surprise names who fell out of the first round. He's on the smaller side at 6'1", but he's an incredible pure point guard, averaging 11.7 PPG and 7.0 APG in his three seasons at Marquette while shooting 39.3% from 3-point range the last two seasons.
Teams may be worried that he'll be overwhelmed by his limited size, but he's going to go early in the second round. The Mavericks would have to trade up into the first few picks to get him, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Kolek have a T.J. McConnell-type career.
Bronny James, USC
The Mavericks have been heavily connected to the son of LeBron James throughout the draft process, with agent Rich Paul even calling Nico Harrison an "uncle" to Bronny James.
Drafting LeBron's eldest son is more about his potential than what he showed at USC, as he only averaged 4.8 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 2.1 APG. He went into cardiac arrest before the season and had to recover from that serious issue, but he does have potential as an athletic defensive-minded guard. Basketball is a relationship business these days, and it wouldn't be the worst idea to pick up Bronny James. The Lakers are heavily rumored to be interested in taking him at the 55th overall pick, so the Mavs may have to trade up slightly to get him if they have their eyes set on him.
Jaylen Wells, Washington State
Wells is a pure shooter with size. Measuring in at over 6'6" and 206 pounds at the NBA Combine, he shot 41.7% from 3 at Washington State last season and backed up those numbers at the Combine. The Mavericks could use someone that they're confident can hit 3-pointers off the bench and Wells could be that kind of player.
The second round of the NBA Draft starts at 3 p.m. CST. Some other things to watch out for include the Mavericks moving off Tim Hardaway Jr.'s contract at some point in the draft.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Luka Doncic to Lead Slovenia NT at Olympic Qualifier: 'It's an Honor'
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter