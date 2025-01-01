Dallas Mavericks' Trade Rumors Around Herb Jones Heating Up Amid Recent Report
The NBA trade deadline is nearly a nationally recognized holiday, at this point. It's free agency 2.0, though it's only trades. Player movement has defined the most recent era of NBA basketball, and it remains a key part of every season.
The Dallas Mavericks have benefitted from this, too. They were able to trade for Kyrie Irving, pairing him with franchise superstar Luka Doncic. That has led to an NBA Finals appearance. They are looking to emulate that success and added Klay Thompson to the squad this offseason -- two high-profile moves that have built the roster.
With this trade deadline, the Mavericks can look to bolster their roster even further, equipping them for another potential deep playoff run. The New Orleans Pelicans will be a selling club with the amount of losses they've compiled already.
According to a recent report, Herb Jones could be on the Mavericks' target list, though it's unsure whether New Orleans will move him or not.
“The Mavericks have contemplated trying to add an impact perimeter defender before the Feb. 6 trade deadline," The Athletic's Christian Clark reported. "The New Orleans Pelicans’ Herb Jones, who last season was the only non-center to make the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team, is one player who fits that description. But there is little belief in NBA circles that the Pelicans will actually move him.”
The Mavericks adding an elite perimeter defender who is capable of knocking down 3-point shots at a high clip would make them incredibly scary heading into the postseason. It'd give them exactly what they need for a seven-game playoff series.
Still, Dallas' main priority should be getting their core fully healthy first. They need to stay afloat while Doncic remains out indefinitely with an injury, though equipping him with even more talent for his return could be massive.
