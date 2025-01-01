Five Questions Ahead of Mavericks-Rockets
The Dallas Mavericks close off their four-game road trip with a matchup against their in-state rival Houston Rockets, with both teams looking to stop four-game skids. Both teams also have a player suspended for their roles in fighting, giving the two Texas teams even more shared lore.
With a New Year's matchup on deck, we spoke with Jeremy Brener from Houston Rockets on SI to preview the game.
The Rockets are third in the Western Conference but have lost two straight games. What has been the biggest issue in those games?
They haven’t been able to close. The Rockets were up late in the fourth quarter in both of those games and walked away losers from each contest. This means that they need to keep their composure when it matters most. They have been able to do that earlier in the year, but they haven’t executed properly as of late.
Houston is coming off a fiery game against the Miami Heat, with Fred VanVleet and Ime Udoka being ejected aside from Amen Thompson slinging down Tyler Herro, for which he's been suspended for two games. What has the reaction to that been and what effect will it have on the team, if any?
It adds to Houston’s “naughty” image that it has built since Udoka got there. Part of the Rockets identity is being physical, and they certainly proved to be that against the Heat. It will cost Amen Thompson two games, but I’m not sure it will really change much or make the Rockets any softer.
What has been the biggest difference between this year's team and last?
They are more comfortable in Udoka’s system. Last year, the Rockets needed time to learn Udoka’s tendencies all while inserting newcomers Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, among others, into the mix.
Now, there is that continuity, and that’s why the Rockets have managed to start the season off hot.
If the Rockets win this game, what happened?
They took advantage of Luka Doncic not being there and they got back to Rockets basketball. They are a talented group, but they haven’t executed properly over the past two games. A return to that likely results in a win.
What’s your prediction for the game?
Rockets by 7. Mavs are never a team to underestimate.
