Dallas Basketball

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Part 2: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview

Everything you need to know as the Mavericks look to make up for Sunday's loss.

Austin Veazey

Jan 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) looks to moves the ball past Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) looks to moves the ball past Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets are playing their second straight game at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday night after the Nuggets dominated the fourth quarter on Sunday against the Mavs on their way to a 112-101 win. Dallas would likely be happy with a split, and they could be getting reinforcements back for this game with Kyrie Irving's status being upgraded to questionable.

Dallas was thoroughly dominated on the glass on Sunday, as their center rotation of Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and Maxi Kleber had a total of five defensive rebounds. When playing Nikola Jokic, that isn't good enough. Klay Thompson had one of his best games of the season with 25 points, but only three other Mavs were in double-figures. When going against a three-time MVP, that isn't good enough.

Jokic didn't have a crazy game for his standards, with 19 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists. But he got a ton of help from the rest of the roster, with five other Nuggets scoring in double-figures, including Russell Westbrook leading the team with 21 points. They found success late with quick cuts by Westbrook cutting off Jokic and Dallas didn't have an answer for it.

Here's how to watch this rematch in Dallas.

READ MORE: Mavs' Klay Thompson Welcoming Opportunity To Play Without Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving

Date/Time: Tuesday, January 14th, 8:30 p.m. CST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 22-17, Nuggets, 23-15

TV/Streaming: TNT, TruTV, Max

SpreadNuggets -4

Over/Under: 231.5

Moneyline: Nuggets -190, Mavericks +160

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

READ MORE: Jalen Brunson Uses Mavs' Luka Doncic as Example to Criticize Nikola Jokic's MVP Case

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News