Mavericks vs. Nuggets Part 2: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets are playing their second straight game at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday night after the Nuggets dominated the fourth quarter on Sunday against the Mavs on their way to a 112-101 win. Dallas would likely be happy with a split, and they could be getting reinforcements back for this game with Kyrie Irving's status being upgraded to questionable.
Dallas was thoroughly dominated on the glass on Sunday, as their center rotation of Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and Maxi Kleber had a total of five defensive rebounds. When playing Nikola Jokic, that isn't good enough. Klay Thompson had one of his best games of the season with 25 points, but only three other Mavs were in double-figures. When going against a three-time MVP, that isn't good enough.
Jokic didn't have a crazy game for his standards, with 19 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists. But he got a ton of help from the rest of the roster, with five other Nuggets scoring in double-figures, including Russell Westbrook leading the team with 21 points. They found success late with quick cuts by Westbrook cutting off Jokic and Dallas didn't have an answer for it.
Here's how to watch this rematch in Dallas.
Date/Time: Tuesday, January 14th, 8:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 22-17, Nuggets, 23-15
TV/Streaming: TNT, TruTV, Max
Spread: Nuggets -4
Over/Under: 231.5
Moneyline: Nuggets -190, Mavericks +160
