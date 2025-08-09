Mavericks vs. Warriors named worst 2025 NBA Christmas Game
ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania revealed this year's lineup for the heavily anticipated Christmas Day Games. The Dallas Mavericks will be playing for the sixth straight season, traveling west to take on the Golden State Warriors.
In a great lineup, the Mavs-Warriors game seems lacking. SB Nation's Ricky O'Donnell ranked all of the Christmas games, putting a Klay Thompson return to the Bay game dead last.
"This matchup being last speaks to how strong the NBA’s Christmas slate is. The Warriors are a lock to play every Dec. 25 as long as Steph Curry is still Steph Curry," O'Donnell explained. "I’m a bit surprised the league gave Cooper Flagg its biggest stage right away as a rookie, especially during a year when teammate Kyrie Irving will be sidelined as he recovers from a torn ACL.
"Flagg will be the youngest player in the NBA this year as he turns 19 years old a few days before Christmas. It’s a big spot for him, but I truly believe he’ll be one of the faces of the league one day soon, and it’s a great move to start building his brand with marquee games like this from the jump.
"I see the Warriors in the No. 6-8 seed range in the West this year. I doubt Dallas can do better than the play-in without Irving. This is a solid game, but it’s all totally cool to skip it for extra socialization with friends and family on the holiday."
If Irving were healthy, this game would have moved up at least a spot past the Cleveland Cavaliers-New York Knicks matchup. But there are some great matchups this year. Being placed last on this list isn't indicative of how good the game could be.
What Matchups Would've Been Better for Mavericks?
Dallas' placement on the list is mostly due to Kyrie Irving's injury, and there's not much that can be done about that. However, two matchups could've vaulted the Mavericks up the rankings.
One would be a game against the San Antonio Spurs. The two long-standing rivals are on pace for another long stretch of sustained success, as the Spurs have Victor Wembanyama and the Mavs have Cooper Flagg. An in-state matchup of two of the last three first overall selections, as well as a battle between the top two picks of the 2025 NBA Draft would be great TV.
However, a matchup in Dallas against the Los Angeles Lakers was the biggest missed opportunity. Luka Doncic returning to Dallas, Anthony Davis (and others) playing his former team... That would have been a must-watch game, just like both of the Mavs-Lakers post-Doncic trade games were.
