Dallas Basketball

Mavericks vs. Clippers Part 2: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview

Will the Mavericks be able to come out on top this time against the Clippers?

Austin Veazey

Dec 19, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) and Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) go for the ball during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Dec 19, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) and Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) go for the ball during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks will play the second of two home games against the LA Clippers on Saturday after losing to them on Thursday. They'll get Kyrie Irving back for this game, which will help, but they'll also need to play better against James Harden, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac.

Harden, Powell, and Zubac combined for 74 points, 17 assists, and 26 rebounds on Thursday's win over Dallas, as the Mavs didn't have an answer for how to defend that tandem. Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford will have to play much, much better in this game than they did on Thursday, especially defensively.

With Kyrie Irving back from his shoulder soreness, Dallas won't have to rely on Spencer Dinwiddie for 37 minutes as they did on Thursday. Irving's gravity will help open up the rest of the offense, which shot just 7/30 in that game.

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's matchup.

READ MORE: Mavericks Holding Strong in Latest NBA Power Rankings

Date/Time: Saturday, December 21st, 7:30 p.m. CST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 17-10, Clippers 16-12

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, KTLA

SpreadMavericks -2.5

Over/Under: 221.5

Moneyline: Mavericks -138, Clippers +118

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

READ MORE: Luka Doncic Moves Back Into Top 5 Of Latest NBA MVP Ladder

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News