Mavericks vs. Clippers Part 2: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks will play the second of two home games against the LA Clippers on Saturday after losing to them on Thursday. They'll get Kyrie Irving back for this game, which will help, but they'll also need to play better against James Harden, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac.
Harden, Powell, and Zubac combined for 74 points, 17 assists, and 26 rebounds on Thursday's win over Dallas, as the Mavs didn't have an answer for how to defend that tandem. Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford will have to play much, much better in this game than they did on Thursday, especially defensively.
With Kyrie Irving back from his shoulder soreness, Dallas won't have to rely on Spencer Dinwiddie for 37 minutes as they did on Thursday. Irving's gravity will help open up the rest of the offense, which shot just 7/30 in that game.
Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's matchup.
Date/Time: Saturday, December 21st, 7:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 17-10, Clippers 16-12
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, KTLA
Spread: Mavericks -2.5
Over/Under: 221.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -138, Clippers +118
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
