Luka Doncic Moves Back Into Top 5 Of Latest NBA MVP Ladder
Luka Doncic has only played in one game since the latest NBA MVP Ladder dropped, but that one game was a masterpiece, putting up 45 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in a 143-133 win over the Golden State Warriors. He hurt his heel early in that game but played through it, which forced him to miss Thursday's game against the LA Clippers.
That one performance was enough to bump Doncic up the MVP Ladder from 6th place last week to the 4th week, behind only Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
"Dončić rebounded from a sub-par showing against Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder in the NBA Cup Knockout Rounds with one of the most impactful performances of anyone this season: a 45-11-13 line in a shootout win vs. the Warriors on Sunday," NBA's Shaun Powell explained. "Since returning from a wrist injury a few weeks ago, Dončić is averaging more than 30 points (on more efficient shooting), 10 rebounds, nine assists, and two steals per game. That latter number is important because it shows some growth defensively, which until lately was an issue with him."
He moved ahead of Jayson Tatum and Karl-Anthony Towns in this edition of the MVP Ladder, while Anthony Davis, Victor Wembanyama, Trae Young, and Tyler Herro round out the top 10.
Doncic is still in fourth on FanDuel's MVP odds list at +750, behind Jokic (+105), Gilgeous-Alexander (+250), and Antetokounmpo (+500).
