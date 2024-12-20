Mavericks Holding Strong in Latest NBA Power Rankings
The Dallas Mavericks have gone 1-1 since the last NBA Power Rankings roundup, winning a shootout over the Golden State Warriors before falling to the Clippers at home on Thursday without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
That loss to the Clippers doesn't seem to be punishing the Mavericks much, as they're nearly a consensus top-five team across the board. Here's where they stand in various rankings.
Andy Bailey, Bleacher Report, 5th: "It doesn't sound like anything too serious, but Luka Dončić (heel contusion) and Kyrie Irving (shoulder soreness) both missed Thursday's matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers. And the Dallas Mavericks predictably lost. But whenever the Mavs have had both of those stars available, they've looked like a real threat to represent the West in the Finals again. When Irving and Luka are both on the floor, Dallas is plus-10.6 points per 100 possessions."
Jeff Zillgitt, USA Today, 5th: "Luka Dončić is averaging a career-high 2.1 steals. Championship odds +1200"
ESPN, 6th: "Power forward P.J. Washington has established himself as one of the West's most essential role players. The Mavs are 1-5 in games Washington has missed this season, including the NBA Cup knockout round loss in Oklahoma City. That's one of only two losses for the Mavs in the month since Washington returned from a sprained knee [prior to Thursday's game against the Clippers]. He has averaged 14.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals while typically taking the toughest defensive assignment to start games during that stretch."
Colin Ward-Henninger, CBS Sports, 4th: "That's 12 wins in 14 games for the Mavericks, who combined to set an NBA record for total 3s in a game during a wild offensive explosion against the Warriors. Luka Doncic put up a 45-point triple-double in that game ... no big deal since he already has a 60-point triple-double and a 73-point game on his resumé. Ridiculous. Dallas is virtually tied for the best offense in the league over those 14 games."
