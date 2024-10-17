Mavericks vs. Bucks: How To Watch, Time, TV, & Odds
The Dallas Mavericks will tip off their final preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks, still searching for their first win. Head coach Jason Kidd wanted this to be a dress rehearsal of sorts but will be missing at least one key piece.
Milwaukee is 1-2 in the preseason, picking up a win in their most recent game against the Chicago Bulls, with losses to the LA Lakers and the Detroit Pistons. They'll be without Khris Middleton, who underwent surgeries on his ankles this offseason and isn't quite ready to return yet.
Dallas will likely be playing without Luka Doncic, who suffered a calf contusion before the start of training camp and has been held out of the preseason to this point. He was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, and Coach Kidd said he looked good, but it'd be unlikely he would play in this game.
If there's one thing the Mavs need to improve from their last game against the Clippers, they must take better care of the basketball. They had 29 turnovers Monday night without Doncic and Kyrie Irving, but have to clean those up before the regular season starts. They're also hoping Klay Thompson looks a little more comfortable after getting off to a slow start in the preseason.
Here's all of the information you need for Thursday's preseason finale.
READ MORE: Former All-Star Believes Mavs Will Have 'Happy' Klay Thompson
Date/Time: Thursday, October 17th, 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
TV/Streaming: TNT, Mavs.com
Radio: 97.1 The Eagle,
Spread: Mavericks -3
Over/Under: 217.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -152, Bucks +124
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
READ MORE: Tracy McGrady Picks Luka Doncic to Win MVP
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter