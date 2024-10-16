Tracy McGrady Picks Luka Doncic to Win MVP
The NBA season tips off in a little over a week for the Dallas Mavericks, who open up against the San Antonio Spurs on October 24th. Dallas enters the season with high expectations after making last year's NBA Finals and upgrading their roster with Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, and Quentin Grimes. But their biggest reason to believe is their leading man, Luka Doncic.
Doncic was robbed of MVP last season after averaging 33.9 PPG, 9.8 APG, and 9.2 RPG, and finished third for the prestigious award. With the momentum from his performance in the regular season and an appearance in the NBA Finals, he leads all betting sites as the MVP favorite for the 2024-25 season. A Hall of Famers agrees with those odds.
Tracy McGrady revealed his pick for MVP on his Instagram, choosing the Mavericks' front man to take home his first MVP.
"I'm gonna go based off the season he had last year, leading his team to the Finals, I think coming back this year he's gonna be even hungrier," McGrady said. "I look at a guy like Luka Doncic that I feel will be this year's MVP. A guy that leads his team in a lot of categories. Point guard for his team, facilitator for his team, scorer for his team. He's a guy that I think every year coming into the NBA season you can always consider him as an MVP candidate but I think coming into this season, it'll be Luka Doncic's MVP to lose. I think Dallas is gonna be a very good team, adding Klay Thompson. So, I look for Dallas to do some big, big things. Possibly seeing them back in the Finals and Luka being the MVP of this year."
McGrady is one of the great forgotten-about players from the 2000s after never really having any postseason success, finishing in the top five of MVP voting twice and making seven All-NBA teams in his career. He's most known for his 13 points in 33 seconds, but he was one of the most gifted scorers in the league at that time.
