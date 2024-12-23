Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks are playing their third straight home game, this time against the Portland Trail Blazers. These two teams met at the beginning of the month in Portland, with Dallas coming away with a 137-131 win in Luka Doncic's first game back from a wrist strain and playing without Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, Naji Marshall, Dereck Lively II, and more.
Dallas has won 13 of their last 16 games and is finally over whatever illness was spreading around the locker room. They'd like to get Luka Doncic back for this game, who missed both home games against the LA Clippers with a heel contusion, as this could be a good tune-up before their Christmas Day game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Mavs did split the games with the Clippers but won 113-97 in the most recent of the two games. They got Kyrie Irving back for that game, and while he had a strangely inefficient game, it still helped open the floor up for the rest of the offense, and the defensive gameplan was much better.
Portland has lost seven of their last eight games, starting with that game at home against the Mavs. Their one win was a two-point victory over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, but they followed that with a 20-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Anfernee Simons torched Dallas for 27 points in 23 minutes before fouling out and is averaging nearly 20 PPG over this recent losing stretch.
Here's everything you need to know to watch the Mavs take on the Blazers.
Date/Time: Monday, December 23rd, 7:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 18-10, Trail Blazers 9-19
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, MavsTV, KFAA, KATU 2.2
Spread: Mavericks -10
Over/Under: 229
Moneyline: Mavericks -430, Trail Blazers +330
