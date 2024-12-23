Mavericks Not Expected To Pursue Former NBA Champion Despite Recent Interest
According to Marc Stein, the Washington Wizards are reportedly "eager" to move Kyle Kuzma as they sit 4-22 with the worst record in the NBA. He's one of the few veteran players they have who could fetch some younger players or draft assets, along with Malcolm Brogdon and Jonas Valanciunas.
The talk during the G-League Showcase in Orlando this week was whether the Dallas Mavericks would kick the tires on a possible trade for Kuzma again after they nearly agreed to a trade for the former NBA Champion last season. Kuzma didn't want to be traded at the time, feeling Dallas wasn't good enough, and he probably regretted that, seeing the Mavericks reach the NBA Finals.
Stein dismissed the Mavericks' interest this year, who probably felt slighted after Kuzma declined the trade at last year's trade deadline. Dallas instead acquired Daniel Gafford from the Wizards and pivoted to getting P.J. Washington from the Charlotte Hornets to fill their hole at power forward, who was a better fit anyway with his defense and rebounding.
With Dallas likely not interested, the Sacramento Kings could be a possible destination for Kuzma, who are looking for upgrades around De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. The Mavericks are expected to be active in the trade market this year, as they believe they're close to having a roster that can contend for a championship.
