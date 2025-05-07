Mavericks vs. Spurs playoff rivalry recognized by analyst
The Dallas Mavericks may not be in the playoffs this year, but their postseason history continues to be celebrated.
It's been 19 years since the Mavs met their Lone Star State rival San Antonio Spurs in the 2006 NBA playoffs, and that series was recognized by Bleacher Report writer Matt Velazquez as one of the 12 best NBA playoff rivalries.
Mavs vs. Spurs had epic 2006 playoff series
"Both teams finished with 60-plus wins that year, making them the only West teams to do so. However, division winners were given the top three seeds in each conference at that time, meaning the 60-win Mavericks were the No. 4 seed behind the 54-win Phoenix Suns and the 44-win Denver Nuggets," Velazquez wrote.
"That set the Spurs and Mavs up for a second-round clash that certainly delivered the goods. After splitting the first two games, the Mavs scored a one-point win in Game 3 and held home court with a win in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead.
"San Antonio earned a 98-97 win in Game 5. The day after that game, the NBA reviewed an incident from the final seconds and found that Dallas' Jason Terry punched San Antonio's Michael Finley, resulting in a one-game suspension.
"The Spurs won Game 6 in Dallas to set up a Game 7 in San Antonio, where Manu Ginobili gave the home team a 104-101 lead with a three-pointer with 32.9 seconds left. Dirk Nowitzki then tied the game with an and-one with 21.6 on the clock, and Dallas went on to win in overtime thanks in large part to 37 points from Nowitzki (Tim Duncan led San Antonio with 41)."
The Spurs and Mavs have also met in the playoffs in 2001, 2003, 2009, 2010 and 2014.
